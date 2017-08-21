The “Big Red Bus” coming to BCF

Faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) will join residents in the Graceville community as they participate in donating blood and saving lives in the local area. OneBlood’s “Big Red Bus” will be on the BCF Graceville campus accepting blood donations to replenish local blood banks on Monday, August 28, and Wednesday, August 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All donors will receive a free OneBlood Tervis® Tumbler or a free movie ticket, so be sure to stop by.

For questions regarding the Blood Drive or other special opportunities at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261 ext. 474 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.