Griggs obit

William Griggs Jr., age 64 of Westville, passed from this life on August 20, 2017 at his residence.

William was born on January 9, 1953 in San Diego, California to William and Florence (Hill) Griggs Sr. He worked as an electrician and had lived in the panhandle for the previous five years since coming from Louisiana. He served in the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Pamela Collins Griggs of Westville, Florida; daughter: Rebeccah Eve Griggs of Clarksville, Tennessee; step-daughters: April Gail Morris of Pensacola, Florida, Amber Gail Anderson of Westville, Florida, Mary Catherine Anderson of Raceland, Louisiana.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.