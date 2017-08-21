Dunn’s statement on Afghanistan announcement

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement in response to President Trump’s Afghanistan Announcement:

“President Trump was clear: new strategy, new goals. We will win. Our new goal: to kill our enemies. We will give our troops the tools and rules to win. We fight for America and to keep us safe, to stop terrorism from reaching our shores, not to rebuild other countries. They must take responsibility for their own future. The Afghanistan people, and others in the region, are on notice that this is their fight, and we will support them, but they must take the charge up this hill, not us.”