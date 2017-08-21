BCF welcomes students

There was excitement all around on The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) campus as faculty and staff welcomed students back after the summer break. New and returning students began arriving on the Graceville campus with car and truck loads of dorm necessities as everything seemed to come back to life. After getting settled into the dorms, first time students participated in the two-day New Student Orientation and hit the ground running.

New students began orientation early on Thursday morning with registration and breakfast provided in the Deese Center, where they will enjoy all of their meals as a student at The Baptist College of Florida. After a brief time of fellowship, they walked together to the R.G. Lee Chapel for a time of student led music and worship and a quick welcome and words of encouragement by Academic Dean Robin Jumper.

Following the morning activities, several “goofy” videos of introduction were presented helping new students become acquainted with the caring faces they will encounter around campus. Students were then given the opportunity to enjoy lunch with their academic advisors as they planned out their class schedules and course options. In addition to the mounds of new student information received, students obtained their ID cards, registered their vehicles, and familiarized themselves with the BCF campus.

In addition to the information received for student success, there were also several fun activities on the schedule for new and returning students. BCF students were invited to visit the Blue Springs Campus for a time of swimming, canoeing, volleyball, food, and fellowship. Also on Thursday evening at the Blue Springs Campus, students were greeted by representatives from local churches providing information about their worship service and ministry opportunities for students to get involved.

On the final day of orientation, students started the day with delicious coffee and pastries provided by the BCF “King’s Cup” coffee shop. Shortly after, students were given a safety and security brief in the Student Center by Campus Safety Director Olan Strickland. New students were then introduced to some of the valuable resources found on campus, such as the writing center and computer lab.

The dorm Resident Directors (RDs) coordinated a scavenger hunt across the campus that was created to help new students become familiar with where all of the buildings and resources could be found to foster academic success. The activity also created an opportunity for students to begin building relationships and connecting with other students preparing to serve in similar areas of ministry and leadership. New Student Orientation concluded in the Wellness Center as students finished the scavenger hunt and begin their next adventure, college life!