Myers obit

Donald (Don) Robert Myers, 65, of Marianna, Florida, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

He was born to Clayton and Hilda Myers in Colchester, Vermont on November 20, 1951. Mr. Myers graduated from Rutherford High School in Panama City, attended Gulf Coast College and went on to graduate from the University of Vermont with his Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering. He had been a resident of Jackson County for 28 years, was a manager at Florida Public Utilities for 21 years until his retirement in 2010, and was a faithful member of the Marianna Optimist Club for 20 years.

Donald is survived by his wife of 29 years, Elaine Myers; two daughters, Jennifer Kramer of Lakeland, Florida, and Holly Ellis and husband Brandon of Crestview, Florida; four grandchildren Camren, David, Eleanor, and Clara; one sister Donna Constant and husband Leo of Duxbury, Vermont; two brothers, Dwayne Myers and wife Darlene of Belmont, North Carolina, and Doug Myers and wife Donna of Hinesburg, Vermont.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Hilda Myers and son, David Trent.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Christian Center Church Fellowship Hall, with Pastor Tyler Ford and Pastor Mike Hawes officiating. James & Sikes Maddox Chapel in Charge of arrangements.