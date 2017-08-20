Lindsey obit

Mrs. Barbara Jean Lindsey, age 72, of Westville, Florida passed away August 19, 2017 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born September 26, 1944 in Caryville, Florida to the late Hastin Charles Williams and Janice Faulk Williams.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lindsey was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Lindsey; one son, David Charles Lindsey; one daughter, Luteca Lindsey; one brother, Don Williams.

Mrs. Lindsey is survived by one son, Lewis Lindsey of DeFuniak Springs, FL; one daughter, Donna Williams and husband, James of Westville, FL; companion of 28 years, Perry L. Hartin of Westville, FL; two brothers, Frank Williams and wife Dovie of Caryville, FL and Aubrey Williams of Bonifay, FL; three sisters, Pauline Helms of Lynn Haven, FL, Darlene Harris and husband Nathan of Bonifay, FL and Cynthia Coatney and husband, Dennis of Bonifay, FL; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 26, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Dennis Coatney and Brother Nathan Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Westville Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday at Peel Funeral Home.