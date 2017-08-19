Marsh obit

Mrs. Nancy Kathryn Breeden Marsh, age 76, of Bonifay, Florida passed away August 18, 2017 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born May 11, 1941 in Bennettsville, South Carolina to the late James Craig and Gladys Callahan Breeden.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Breeden.

Nancy is survived by two sons, J. Wayne Marsh and Lee Marsh both of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Wayne Marsh, Ayreal Marsh, Rebel Marsh and Samantha Marsh; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Jimmy Breeden and wife, Frankie of Bonifay, FL; three sisters, Mary Lynn Hogan and husband Rick of Tacoma, WA, Becky Brown and husband Harold of Lucedale, MS and Sylvia Hunt of Pascagoula, MS; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 22, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Andy Perry officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.