Dietrich obit

Arthur Herman Dietrich of Graceville, Florida passed away Friday August 18, 2017.

Arthur was born March 19, 1929 in Kinderhook, New York to German immigrant parents Herman and Martha Dietrich. He was raised on a dairy farm in Upstate New York and later owned and operated with his father, one of the original “Borden’s” Dairy farms where he milked cows for 15 years without missing a day. Arthur and his family moved to Missouri in 1964 where he was a row crop and livestock farmer until 1972 when he moved his family to Cottondale, Florida. Mr. Dietrich purchased a farm just north of Cottondale where he raised crops and cattle. He later moved to Campbellton in 1984 where he raised row crops and was known for his herd of Limousin cattle. Mr. Dietrich started his herd in 1975 with 8 head. He was a “Cow-man” at heart but enjoyed and succeeded at row crop farming as well. He took great pride in his family and his farm. He enjoyed playing cards and traveling with his wife.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Gail Adams, and grandsons, Cody Adams and Mason Timmons.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlotte Wust Dietrich; his daughters, Shirley Lott (Ralph) Seneca Falls, NY and Diane Timmons (Budd) Marianna; his son, Gordon Dietrich (Lady) Graceville; grandchildren: Dr. Nicole Taylor (Tim) Syracuse NY, Hannah Brock (Mark) Chipley, Emily Worrell (Eric) Marianna, Rodman Lott (Tara) Seneca Falls, NY, Christopher Dietrich (Holly) Graceville, Kaitlin Adams of Nashville TN, Nicholas Dietrich of Graceville, Ben Lott (Ashley) Seneca Falls, NY; 10 great grandchildren: Shelby, Cooper, Jackson, Grace, Cale, Blake, Sammy, JB, Jack and Cannon; one brother, Dr. Herbert Dietrich (Shirley) Nassau, NY; special friends, Ray and Betty Collins; and host of family in New York, Missouri and Germany.

The family request no flowers, and memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Steve Davis and the nursing staff at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay for their kindness and care.

Graveside service will be at 9:00 AM Sunday, August 20, 2017 at Cottondale First Baptist Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida. The family will receive visitors after the service. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida will be officiating.