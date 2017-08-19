CareerSource Chipola hosts annual meeting

CareerSource Chipola (CSC) hosted the organization’s 21st annual meeting Tuesday, August 15, 2017, with a theme of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” The event was held at the Jackson County Agriculture Conference Center in Marianna, and included a review of highlights and accomplishments from the year, a presentation of awards, and a dinner sponsored by Opportunity Florida.

A portion of the evening’s program was dedicated to the recognition of one local employer and one CareerSource Chipola board member for their outstanding service to the organization and contributions to the community. Tom Jenkins of Holmes County was named 2017 Hollingsworth Board Member of the Year. Mr. Jenkins was recognized for his role as a community leader and entrepreneur, as well as his commitment to the services provided by CareerSource Chipola.

The 2017 Bill Hopkins Employer of the Year award was presented to Catalyst Fabric Solutions. The manufacturing and digital printing company, which began operations in Marianna in early 2017, produces apparel, towels, bed furnishings, and more for various national and international brands. When presenting the award, Kenny Griffin, CSC Business Services Manager, highlighted the company’s dedication to quality manufacturing on an individualized basis and community improvement through job creation and retention.

CareerSource Chipola also recognized several participants that participated in CareerSource Chipola’s various training and employment programs to learn new skills and improve their economic situation. In recognizing these individuals Board Chair Johnny Eubanks of Liberty County thanked both the staff and the participants for working long and hard to achieve their goals.

CareerSource Chipola is a non-profit corporation providing job skill training and employment services in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington Counties. CSC works with multiple education facilities as well as state and local agencies to help our residents obtain and maintain employment as well as working with employers to help them find the workforce they need. The majority of CSC board members must come from the private sector.