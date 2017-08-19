Bridge inspections

Drivers traveling U.S. 90 over Holmes Creek and Alligator Creek in Washington County will encounter lane restrictions Tuesday, August 22. Lane closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform a routine inspection.

Routine inspections are one tool the department uses to provide a safe transportation system, an example of the dedication to making travel in Florida safer and more efficient. Motorists are reminded to use caution and watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the work zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.