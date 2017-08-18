Pitts obit

Frances Elizabeth Pitts, 75, of Chattahoochee died August 17, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

Mrs. Pitts was born in Alliance, Jackson County, Florida where she lived most of her life. She retired from Florida State Hospital as a Unit Treatment Rehabilitation Specialist, and was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley & Alice Hutchinson Pitts of Cypress.

She leaves behind a host of special friends.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Sims Cemetery beginning at 9 a.m. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna will direct.