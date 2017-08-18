Holmes County teens become executive leaders

Three teens from Holmes County recently traveled to Gainesville to participate in 4-H University, an annual week-long overnight event for 4-H teens at the University of Florida campus. Isabela Teck, Seth Smith, and Jordan Rolling, all sophomore students at Holmes County High School, explored career opportunities, participated in leadership tracks, and developed continued life skills to assist in their citizenship roles within their local community engagement. “We are proud of all three teens for representing Holmes County as mature, respectful young adults and talented leaders,” stated Niki Crawson, 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent.

Currently, Seth and Jordan both serve as voting delegates for Holmes County 4-H at the state level and each serve in a 4-H officer position for the 4-H District 2 region, i.e. Seth serves as Vice-President and Jordan serves as Reporter. Upon returning to Bonifay, Seth and Jordan received news that they were appointed to The Florida State 4-H Council Executive Board, representing Holmes County 4-H and 4-H District 2!

For those new to 4-H, The Florida State 4-H Council Executive Board consists of 4 delegates from each of the 13 4-H districts, up to 30 Executive Board Appointees, and the 8 Florida 4-H State Officers. The Executive Board members attend working committee meetings at Executive Board Weekend Events, during which they offer input into 4-H events such as 4-H University, Legislature, 4-H Day at the Capitol, and Intermediate State. These committee members also play a vital role in the implementation of those events. Other committees work on planning and implementing a state-wide community service project, fund raising, parliamentary procedure education, entertainment, and communication support. Only 30 total youth were chosen and with nearly 60 entries this year, the State Council Officers spent a great deal of time reading applications and making their final selections. “We are very proud of Seth and Jordan to be appointed to The Florida State 4-H Council Executive Board for 2017-2018,” said Crawson.

If you would like to get involved as a teen leader, make a difference in our community, or just make new friends and have fun, contact the Holmes County 4-H Office at 850-547-1108, ncrawson@ufl.edu or check out the website at http://holmes.ifas.ufl.edu. Are you an adult and want to teach youth the important life skills they need to succeed? Do you have a passion or hobby that you can share with the younger generation? Please contact the Holmes County 4-H Office today to make a difference in our tomorrow! 4-H is open to all youth, ages 5-18, regardless of gender, race, color, ethnicity, nationality, creed, or disability.

4-H is a community of young people ages 5-18 across America who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. 4-H programs are available to young people in all 50 states, U.S. territories and U.S. military installations worldwide, regardless of gender, race, creed, color, religion, or disability.