Chipola employees awarded for service

Marianna РEmployees of Chipola College were recognized for years of service during the first staff meeting of the school year on August 14.

Employees were awarded certificates in five-year increments.  The following were recognized:

Five years: Amber Bruner, Marcus Dabai, Brendan Foley, Greg Franklin, Matthew Hall, Kurt McInnis, Elizabeth Odom, Connie Smith, Steven Stewart.

Ten years: Sarah Gambill, Paige Vanderwerf, Chase Vlieg.

Fifteen years: Gwen Oliver.

Twenty years: Carl DesRosier, David Hilton, Richard Rehberg, Steve Young.

Thirty years: Willie Spires.

Forty years: Kathy Rehberg.