Chipola College late registration

MARIANNA—Fall classes at Chipola College begin Monday, Aug. 21. Late registration continues Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Applications are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Services Building or online at www.chipola.edu. There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Admission Application or call 718-2311 for assistance; (2) request a final high school transcript be sent to Admission and Records Office; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

Bachelor’s Degrees include: Education majors in Middle and High School Math or Science, English Education, Exceptional Student Education and Elementary Education; a Business Administration degree with concentrations in Management, Accounting, Information Technology and Engineering Management; and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

The Associate in Arts (A.A.) degree is designed for students who plan to complete their first two years of college work and then transfer to a four-year program at Chipola or another college or university. Credits are transferable and are applicable toward a bachelor’s degree. Advising guides that outline requirements for specific majors are available at http://www.chipola.edu/studentservices/cguides/index.html

Several Associate in Science (AS) and Workforce programs are offered which provide training for high wage jobs.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, call 718-2211.