Chipola Artist Series season tickets on sale

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Artist Series promises an exciting line-up of great entertainment for all ages for the 2017-18 season. Season tickets are on sale now.

Opening Sept. 21 with an immersive blend of technology, live music, and three-part pop/folk sibling harmonies, Derik Nelson & Family delivers a concert experience like no other. Featuring pristine sound, a state of the art light show, and an integrated 20-foot video display, Derik’s interactive “clones” are featured throughout the show on the 5 screen video wall. Derik has appeared regularly as the lead guitarist on television’s “Glee,” among other shows. Learn more at www.deriknelson.com.

In 1998, Brian Haverkate gathered singers, who needed no instrumental accompaniment, to form the first group of its kind at Florida State University. Dubbed All-Night Yahtzee, the group held its first concert in 1999, and a cappella music was born at FSU and has since evolved into one of the most noted groups in the nation. Performing Nov. 7, Yahtzee has been featured on the Pitch-Perfect reality TV series. Learn more at www.anyahtzeefsu.com.

Take Jerry Lee Lewis, add some Victor Borge, Beethoven on steroids, garnish with Schroeder from Peanuts, throw it all in a blender, and what comes out is an unmistakable Jason Farnham show. The variety includes contemporary romantic piano, jazz, bossa nova, blues, stride piano, and classical with a modern twist! The Feb. 18 performance will entertain all ages of your family. Learn more atwww.jasonfarnham.com.

The Young Irelanders include eight sensational performers who have Irish traditional music, song and dance running through their veins. The group has performed for many heads of state, Presidents of Ireland, US Presidents, the Queen of England and more. Learn more at www.theyoungirelanders.com.

Season tickets—$60—include a VIP pass to Meet the Artist receptions. Single event tickets will vary between $20-$25 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees. Individual tickets for Derik Nelson and Family go on sale Sept 1. Reserved seating for season tickets will be limited after Aug. 14.

For information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visitwww.chipola.edu/boxoffice.