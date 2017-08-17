Shoplifter arrested and charged with grand theft

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Westerner, a store located on Hwy 90, after receiving a call regarding a theft.

A subject matching the man’s description was seen running between two houses and soon after units arrived, William Bozeman, 28, of Altha, FL, was located by officers with the Chipley Police Department.

During the investigation, deputies gathered statements alleging Bozeman entered the dressing room with multiple items, then exited the dressing room and entered the restroom before leaving the store. A store employee, checking the dressing room, observed no items had been left behind. Upon checking the restroom, several tags, as well as security devices were found cut and left behind. Bozeman also left several items of clothing on the floor, in the trash can, and in the toilet.

Deputies were advised that employees approached Bozeman, who at the time was standing outside of the store, and asked if anything had been taken from the store. Bozeman denied removing any items, however he would not allow his bag to be checked.

Once Bozeman was located, deputies found several items of clothing, matching the tags found inside the store restroom, in a backpack in Bozeman’s possession. Also, located in one of Bozeman’s bags was a small black case, wrapped in what appeared to be a tourniquet, that contained hypodermic needles and cotton balls, which are commonly used for the injection of drugs.

Bozeman was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of grand theft $300 or more, use of anti-shoplifting control device or countermeasure, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.