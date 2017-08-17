Request for proposals

The Town of Wausau is accepting proposals for professional services of an attorney. Said proposer shall attend council meetings when requested by the Town Council at least quarterly, and include telephone, email, fax consultations, preparing of resolutions, and ordinances in the cost of services. All relevant federal, state, and local regulations and licensing requirements must be met.

Sealed proposals should be marked “Legal Services Contract” and mailed to Town of Wausau, 1607 Second Avenue, P O Box 39, Wausau, FL 32463. Deadline for proposals is August 30, 2017 and will be opened at the regular meeting to be held on September 14, 2017 at 6:00 PM or as soon thereafter as possible. The selection will be at a special meeting in September, date TBD. The Town of Wausau reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. Additional information may be obtained by calling 850-638-1781. The Town of Wausau is an EOE, ADA compliant jurisdiction.