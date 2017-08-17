Five Points area patrol leads to meth arrests

A man and woman were arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop Monday night.

As a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy patrolled the Five Points area of the county he observed an older model Chevrolet truck pulling a boat and trailer with the trailer tag obscured from view.

As the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop the vehicle traveled on Lakeview Road continuing through a stop sign, without stopping, before turning onto Douglas Ferry Road. The vehicle finally came to a stop on Yates Settlement Road.

As the deputy approached the driver, identified as Cheryl Colbert, 58, of Bonifay, FL, he observed the passenger, identified as Matthew Miller, 31, of Bonifay, FL, open the door and push something out with his foot. Immediately relocating to the passenger side of the vehicle, the deputy observed Miller stomping a cigarette pack into the ground. Once retrieved, the deputy found the cigarette pack contained a straw which tested positive for methamphetamine.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the deputy locating a glass pipe in a black bag along with a small clear bag containing a substance that later field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Colbert was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail where she was booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miller was also arrested and transported to Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.

Both Colbert and Miller received citations for traffic infractions as well.

“We will continue to go beyond the traffic stop,” says Sheriff Crews. “Our deputies are alert and they are trained to be aware of suspicious behavior during a stop. I am proud of the job they are doing and the amount of drugs that we are getting off our streets.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.