Final reading of Wausau Fire Department ordinance

The introduction and first reading of Ordinance 17-002 was held on August 10, and the public hearing and final reading is going to be on September 14 at 6 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, at Wausau Town Hall. A complete copy of the ordinance can be obtained by contact the town clerk at 638-1781, or in person at Wausau Town Hall.

ORDINANCE NO. 17-002

AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF WAUSAU, FLORIDA, REPEALING AND REPLACING ORDINANCE 08-004 WITH THIS ORDINANCE WHICH SHALL BE KNOW AS THE FIRE DEPARTMENT ORDINANCE; DEFINING THE AUTHORITY OF FIRE DEPARTMENT; PROVIDING FOR AUTHORITY TO ESTABLISH AND REGULATE THE FIRE DEPARTMENT AND ITS VOLUNTEERS; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.