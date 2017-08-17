~Florida Highway Patrol participating in national enforcement campaign August 17 – September 4~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over safety campaign, starting today, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will concentrate enforcement efforts on impaired driving through the Labor Day holiday. FHP joins law enforcement and highway safety agencies across the nation to remove impaired drivers from roadways and save lives.

“Impaired driving puts drivers, passengers and pedestrians at risk, and each year it claims the lives of too many people,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “If you drink, be responsible and have a designated driver to get you to your destination safely. There is never an excuse for impaired driving.”

To Arrive Alive, always:

• Drive sober; never drive impaired.

• Buckle up, ever time.

• If you do drink, plan ahead. Designate a sober driver or use a ride service.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, call *FHP (*347). This could save a life.

To help ensure your safety, the Florida Highway Patrol will be out in force on the highways to aid motorists and remove drivers from the road. FHP Auxiliary troopers will also volunteer to augment the FHP during the holiday period. The FHP’s increased presence throughout Florida helps to deter traffic violations and enhance services to motorists who need assistance while traveling.

Motorists should call *FHP (*347) if they see an impaired or aggressive driver, or to request roadside assistance.