Comerford obit

Shirley Mae Comerford, 79, of Sneads passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan.

A native of Dothan, Al, Mrs. Comerford was a loving and supportive military wife who traveled about the United States with her family as her husband served in the United States Air Force. In 1975 she came to Sneads where she resided until her death. In addition to raising three children she had a long career with the Florida Department of Corrections, retiring in 2001. She was well known for her loving and caring heart and unwavering faith. She was a member of Sneads Assembly of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband John R. (Bob) Comerford, mother Willie Mae Jones, step-father Luther (Papa) Jones, father Namon Tice, brother Ralph Tice and sister Martha Peacock.

Survivors include a brother Richard Tice (Jeanette); one daughter Kathy Harrell (John); two sons Robert M. Comerford (Kathy) and Richard D. Comerford (Melissa); seven grandchildren; Kimberly Stinson (Ben), Benjamin Harrell, Kodey Comerford, Brandon Comerford, Stella Cotton (Michael), Logan Wainwright and Hunter Wainwright and four great-grandchildren Jacob, Emma, Trey, CC and one on the way. She is also survived by her best friend Doris Spurlock of Marianna.

Funeral services will be Friday, August 18, 2017 at 11 am CST at Sneads Assembly of God with the Reverends Juno Douglas and Charles Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at the Comerford-Pelt Cemetery in Cypress with James & Sikes Funeral Home of Sneads directing. Family will receive friends from 10 am CST Friday, August 18, 2017 until time of the service at Sneads Assembly of God.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation be made to the Sneads Assembly of God Missions Program in Mrs. Comerford’s name. The family would also like to express sincere appreciation to Dr. Walter J. Doty III and the nursing and patient care staff of 2-East at the Southeast Alabama Medical Center for the loving care and treatment provided to their mother.