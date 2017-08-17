Brigham obit

Mr. John Brigham, Jr., 80 of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 14, 2017 in the Bay Medical Center of Panama City, Florida.

He was born on September 11, 1936 to the late Commaden Wright Brigham and John Brigham Sr. in Chipley, Florida. Being raised in a Christian home he was of the Christian faith and a member of the Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida. John was a self-employed pulpwood logger for numerous years and was a man who loved his family.

He leaves to cherish his memories two beloved daughters: Valarie Tolbert and Leisa Jones; seven sons: John Brigham III, Antonio Brigham, Eugene Hayes, Brandon Brigham, Jarod Brigham, Ervin Pittman, and Horace (Ricky) Owens; 16 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren; five sisters: Rose Kent, Martha Brigham, Corraine Brown, Vinnie Brigham, and Violet Bellamy; three brothers: Isaac Brigham, Calvin Brigham, and James Brigham; along with a large host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Home Going Services will be held 3 P.M. CST, Saturday, August 19, 2017 from the sanctuary of the Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church with pastor, Rev. Dr. H.G. McCollough, Rev. Tony Davis, Rev. Luther Farmer, and Rev. Thomas Smith, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the Northside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing for Mr. Brigham will begin on Friday, August 18, 2017 from 4 – 9 P.M. CST in the Chapel of Cooper Funeral Home. He will lie in repose at the church on Saturday, 1hr. prior to services.