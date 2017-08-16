Scarecrow spotted downtown

submitted by Gweneth Collins

The first of many scarecrows that will visit Chipley during August and September was spotted at the historical Little Library in downtown Chipley. The Little Library is located next door to the Washington County Chamber of Commerce on Fifth Street.

The first of Chipley Garden Club’s scarecrows, “Charlotte, The Librarian”, is making her fifth annual appearance. In the coming weeks the rest of the club’s scarecrow collection will be on display around the downtown area and on Highway 77 coming into town.

For 2017 Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society have come together to present the annual Scarecrow Building Contest and an Arts & Crafts Fair – Crafty ‘Crows Fest! The family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, September 23rd from 10AM until 4PM at the Farmers Market Pavilion on 7th Street. Both the Historical Society’s museums will be open and the farmers will also be on site with their fresh produce.

If you would like to enter the Scarecrow Building Contest, please call 260-4049 for an entry form and rules. There are several categories – youth, adult and business/club/organizations – and lots of awards including cash, certificates, trophies and ribbons. The entry fee is only $5 per entry.

The Historical Society’s Arts & Crafts Fair will offer arts and crafts including wood crafts, jewelry, paintings, needle arts, handicrafts, candles, kitchen products, bath products, honey products, dream catchers, ornaments and much more. Free crafts for kids, music of bygone eras, a cake auction, photo opportunities, and lots of great food and drinks will be available.

If you are a vendor and would like to offer your wares at the festival, please call 638-0358 for more information or to reserve your free spot.