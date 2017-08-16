Gainer receives two additional committee assignments

Tallahassee – In preparation for upcoming Senate Committee Meetings, Senate President Joe Negron announced Senator George Gainer has received two additional committee assignments for the 2018 Legislative Session to include Military and Veteran Affairs, Space, and Domestic Security Committee and Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government.

Senator Gainer will continue to serve as Chairman of the State Transportation Committee and Vice Chair of the Commerce and Tourism Committee. Gainer is also a member of:

The Appropriations Committee, which develops the state’s budget;

The Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development;

The Banking and Insurance Committee; and

The Joint Administrative Procedures Committee.

“I could not be more honored that President Negron has entrusted me with two additional committee assignments. Both the Military and Veteran Affairs, Space, and Domestic Security Committee and Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government are extremely important and a responsibility I do not take lightly,” Gainer said. “We accomplished a tremendous amount during the 2017 Legislative Session, I look forward to bigger and better things in 2018.”