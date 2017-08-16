Ebro women arrested on drug charges

Two Ebro women were arrested following what appeared to be an attempt to avoid law enforcement at a traffic accident scene Saturday morning.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies working a traffic accident at the intersection of S.R. 79 and S.R. 20 observed a vehicle reversing to avoid the accident scene just before it proceeded to travel north in the southbound lane of S.R. 79.

The deputy, in an effort to stop the vehicle and warn oncoming motorists, began to approach the vehicle which finally came to a stop in the parking lot of the Ebro Greyhound Park.

The driver, identified as Darlene Faison, 50, of Ebro, FL, stated to the deputy that she was “running late to the methadone clinic”. Upon further questioning, after Faison provided a voter’s registration card for identification purposes, the deputy was able to confirm Faison was operating the vehicle without a valid drivers license. Faison was admittedly in possession of methamphetamine and a prescription drug known as a controlled substance called clonazepam.

During the search of the vehicle, the passenger, identified as Laura Bowman, 34, of Ebro, FL, advised the deputy that she was in possession of a meth pipe and told the deputies where it was located. While conducting a search of Bowman’s belongings, the deputy was able to also locate clonazepam in a prescription bottle that was prescribed to a different individual and two additional glass pipes.

Faison was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail where she was booked on the charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam).

Bowman was also taken into custody and transported to Washington County Jail where she was booked on the charges of possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

