A social evening with Janet Huckabee

Janet Huckabee, former first lady of Arkansas, wife of two-time presidential candidate Mike Huckabee and mother of Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, current White House Press Secretary, was hosted by the Panhandle Federated Republican Women on Aug 8 at the Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort. Mrs. Huckabee, spoke of her support for members of the military and their families. As she recalled her experiences with the Golden Knights, flights in F-16 and her work with Honor Flights, Mrs Huckabee stated she appreciates what our military people go through every single day and hates that we wait so late to do something for our men and women in uniform.

The event was held in support of Wreaths Across America Bay County, whose mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies throughout Bay County on December 16, 2017.

When asked her opinion on supporting President Trump, Mrs. Huckabee replied: “The sooner we get behind him (President Trump), I think he can make a lot of difference in our country.”

Panhandle Federated Republican Women is a grassroots organization of women in Bay county whose goal of increasing the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government through political education and activities, plans to sponsor future opportunities for the general public to engage with public and political figures. The club meets on the second Wednesday of each month at Olive Garden in Panama City at 11:00 am.

To donate to Wreaths Across America Bay County or learn more about Panhandle Federated Republican Women both organizations are on Facebook or www.PFRWclub.com.