New teachers introduced at School Board meeting

New teachers from throughout the district were introduced when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.

*In attendance

CHS

Chelsea Carter*

Sandra Solger*

Allen Ellis

Dylan Lawson*

FPTC

Shanda Bruner – Cosmetology Instructor

KMS

Ashley Ayers

Danielle Harwell

Angelia Bland

Jessica Glawson

RMS

Michelle Kelley

VES

Mark Meisner

Samuel Toole

Carolyn Poppell*

Jayme Stanton McCall*

Roger Pitman*

Tosha Potter

Dyann Seldon

Katherine Waller

Sandra Brown*

Carla Dobbs

Michelle Stanton – para*

Jessica Mapels, para

Paula Conner, para

VMS

Lindsey Dickson*

William Parmer

VHS

Lee Richards *

Susan Steverson*

Scott Rudd

The following consent items were approved.

1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Budget Amendments

2. Approval of minutes for Workshop on July 10, 2017

3. Approval of minutes for Regular Board Meeting on July 10, 2017

4. Approval of minutes for Special Board Meeting on July 24, 2017

5. Approval of minutes for Budget Hearing on July 31, 2017

6. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

7. Approval of 2017-2018 Instructional Evaluation Manual

8. Approval of Revised Substitute List

9. Approval to rescind the Universal Free Breakfast at Vernon Elementary School & WISE

10. Approval of Okeechobee Program Narrative for 2017-2018 School Year

11. Approval of the revision of Okeechobee Youth Development Center 2017-2018 School Calendar

12. Approval of Kate M. Smith Elementary School Student Handbook

13. Approval of Vernon Elementary School Student Handbook

14. Approval of Roulhac Middle School Student Handbook

15. Approval of Vernon Middle School Student Handbook

16. Approval of Chipley High School Student Handbook

17. Approval of Vernon High School Student Handbook

18. Approval of contract with Jackson County Hope School

19. Approval of agreement with Tri-County Community Council

20. Approval of Articulation Agreement with Gulf Coast State College

21. Approval of Interlocal Agreement between FPTC and Walton County Sheriff’s Office effective July 5, 2017

22. Approval of change of Cosmetology Program Cost and Live Work Fees

23. Approval of Information Transport Solutions purchase orders

24. Approval of the Florida Job Growth Grant Proposal – FPTC

25. Approval of update to DOE Form DVE 768

26. Approval of contract with Resolutions in Special Education

27. Approval of Florida School Labor Relations Service 2017-2018 Membership

The following action items were approved.

1. Approval of the Universal Free Breakfast at Vernon Elementary School & WISE

2. Approval to accept the letter of resignation from Jeff Goodman Law Practice

3. Approval of advertisement for School Board Attorney

The following personnel items were approved.

A. District:

1. Approval of resignation of Joel Orlando, teacher, effective August 2, 2017

2. Approval of employment recommendation for Tiffany McKinney, Senior Data Systems Analyst, effective, September 11, 2017

B. Chipley High School:

1. Approval of part-time leave of absence for Kristi Hinson for the 2017-2018 school year

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Dylan Lawson, teacher, for 2017-2018 school year, pending pre-employment screenings

C. Florida Panhandle Technical College: None

D. Kate M. Smith Elementary School:

1. Approval of resignation of Kasey Ivey, teacher, effective June 30, 20174

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Angelia Bland, teacher, effective August 2, 2017

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Jessica Glawson, teacher, effective August 2, 2017

4. Approval of leave of absence for Jessica Glawson, teacher, effective August 14- October 6, 2017

5. Approval of employment of Michael Edge, paraprofessional, effective August 10, 2017

E. Maintenance: None

F. Okeechobee Youth Development Center:

1. Approval of resignation of Ruben Guerrero, paraprofessional, effective August 4, 2017

G. Roulhac Middle School: None

H. Transportation:

1. Approval of retirement of Judith K. Carter, bus driver, effective August 1, 2017

2. Approval of resignation of Jennifer Snowden from full time bus driver to a substitute bus driver, effective August 1, 2017

3. Approval of leave of absence for Maria Williams, bus driver, effective August 1, 2017

I. Vernon Elementary School:

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Brittany Blankenship, paraprofessional, effective August 2, 2017

2. Approval resignation of Wendy Bailey, teacher, effective July 25, 2017

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Sandra Brown, teacher, effective August 8, 2017

4. Approval of resignation of Alice Simmons, guidance counselor, effective July 31, 2017

5. Approval of employment recommendation of Carla Dobbs, guidance counselor, effective August 15, 2017

J. Vernon High School:

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Susan Steverson, teacher, effective August 2, 2017

2. Approval of additional summer hours for Lee Richards, guidance counselor, effective retroactive to July 24, 2017

K. Vernon Middle School:

1. Approval of resignation of Lindsey Watson, teacher, effective July 20, 2017

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Lyndsey Dickson, effective retroactive to August 8, 2017 pending pre-employment screenings

L. Washington Institute for Specialized Education (WISE): None