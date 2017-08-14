Three Montgomery women arrested for theft

Helping themselves to items from the Dollar General store in Vernon led to the arrest of three Montgomery, Alabama women after a concerned citizen reported what they witnessed.

A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was approached around 9:30 pm on August 8, by a citizen that had just witnessed two black females pull into the store, grab multiple items from the outside front entrance area, and leave in a dark colored sedan bearing Alabama plates.

The deputy began patrolling the area and quickly located a vehicle matching the description given. An investigative traffic stop was conducted, and upon approaching the vehicle, items reportedly taken from the Dollar General were in plain view.

The occupants of the vehicle admitted they had just left the Dollar General before being stopped. When asked, they claimed to have purchased the items in their possession but could not produce a receipt.

The vehicle was searched and nearly $315 worth of merchandise from Dollar General was located. Also located in the vehicle were approximately 6 large garbage bags of brand new clothing with security devices and tags still intact, as well as a device used to remove the security tags from items. The subjects advised deputies that these items came from a trip to several stores in the Pier Park area of Panama City Beach.

During the investigation, it was determined that Shondria McShan, 35, and Sentrina Moses, 23, were previously convicted of theft and shoplifting in Alabama. McShan also admitted to owning the antishoplifting device and using it to take items from numerous stores.

McShan was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of retail theft $300 or more, petit theft from merchant second or subsequent offense, and use of antishoplifting control device.

Moses was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of retail theft $300 or more and petit theft from merchant second or subsequent offense.

Also arrested was Nykeria Harris, 20, who was transported to the Washington County Jail and booked on the charge of retail theft $300 or more.

“Thankfully we live in a county that supports our efforts and sounds the alarm when they see a crime being committed,” says Sheriff Crews. “It takes us working together to be truly effective.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.