The Washington County Board of County Commissioners has changed their workshop that was scheduled for Wednesday, August 16, to a meeting. The commissioners will also hold a budget workshop at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16. The commissioners will still be holding their meeting on Thursday, August 24, as well. The meeting on August 24 will have the public hearings for alcohol, franchise fees, floodplain, and small scale FLUM amendments.

Agenda: Click Here