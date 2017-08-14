Blackerby arrested after fleeing

Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call, just before midnight on August 12 regarding a distraught man who was threatening to attempt suicide. The caller alleged 35 year old Wesley Blackerby, of Crestview, had contacted her via Facebook and wrote that he wanted to “crash his truck into a tree” among other comments.

Deputies responded to the Vernon Express store located in Vernon, FL, which was the last known location of the vehicle. The vehicle was found traveling south on Highway 79 and would not heed to the attempted traffic stop when initiated by deputies.

In the efforts to stop the vehicle and prevent the risk of an accident as the vehicle approached the Hwy 20 and Hwy 77 intersection, spike strips were deployed in which Blackerby managed to avoid.

During the time that deputies were attempting to stop the vehicle, Blackerby held a sign out of the window that read “Help” just before turning his truck into the path of a patrol car. When the vehicles made contact, the deputy was able to maneuver the vehicles into a safe stop.

As the vehicles came to a stop, Blackerby was witnessed throwing an object, he later identified as a “bowl of marijuana” into the wood line. A security check of the vehicle also resulted in deputies locating a pipe that is commonly used to smoke narcotics.

Blackerby was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of fleeing and eluding LEO with lights and siren active, attached registration/license plate not assigned, driving while license suspended or revoked third or subsequent offense (felony), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies learned Blackerby was listed as a missing person and had an outstanding felony warrant in Okaloosa County during the investigation.

