Everett obit

James Alton Everett, age 74 of Sneads, FL, passed from this life peacefully surrounded by his loving family and puppies.

He was born on November 1, 1942 in Washington County, FL to the late James E. and Sallie (Parish) Everett.

James has been a resident of the Jackson County area since 1997 coming from Tallahassee, FL. He was the owner and operator of Everite Time & Equipment up until his retirement.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Sherrill Lee Everett.

Survivors include, two sons, Jason Everett and wife Kilee of Sneads, FL, Jeff Everett of Sneads, FL, two daughters, Donna Hostutler and husband Michael of Tallahassee, FL, Melanie Goodson and husband Jesse of Tallahassee, FL, two brothers, Charles Everett of Alford, FL, Billy Ray Everett of Southport, FL, three sisters, Dollie Haven of Dothan, AL, Ethlyn Brock of Bainbridge, GA, Margie Kelley of Wausau, FL, eight grandchildren and one great grandson and his puppies, Chitlyn, Susie and Pissel.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, August 14, 2017 at Grace and Glory Church from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at Grace and Glory Church at 11:00 A.M. with David Wood officiating. Interment will follow at Wausau Memorial Gardens with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Flowers will be accepted but the Everett family also request that donations can be made to Covenant Hospice of Marianna 4215 Kelson Ave E, Marianna, FL 32446.

