FHP urges aggressive drivers to think twice

Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks Campaign runs August 11-24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Beginning today, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers will begin Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks (TACT), a safety campaign aimed at educating motorists about the dangers of aggressive driving around large trucks and reducing commercial motor vehicle crashes.

“FHP is committed to making our highways safer, and one way to accomplish this is to enforce safe driving around commercial motor vehicles,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “We remind drivers to exercise patience when driving around large trucks and other vehicles to ensure the safety of everyone on the roadway.”

During the 2016 TACT campaigns, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers and its Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) section issued 67,144 citations related to aggressive driving behaviors. In 2017 so far, FHP issued 15,477 citations during the first TACT campaign from February 24 to March 9.

The TACT campaign runs from August 11 through August 24. Troopers will be looking for car and truck drivers who display aggressive driving behavior such as following too closely, speeding and making unsafe lane changes. Passenger vehicles and tractor trailers share Florida’s highways and aggressive driving can result in a crash. Protect yourself, your passengers and others while traveling on the roadway.

For more information about TACT and FHP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, visit: http://www.flhsmv.gov/safety-center/share-the-road/ticketing-aggressive-cars-and-trucks/.