Drivers will encounter lane restrictions on U.S. 90 in Holmes and Washington counties on the followings days and at the following times as crews perform routine bridge maintenance.

Holmes County:

U.S. 90 over Big Reedy Creek, 2.5 miles east of State Road (S.R.) 81- Westbound and eastbound lane restrictions 2.5 miles east of S.R. 81 from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 as crews replace joints on the bridge.

Washington County:

U.S. 90 over Cypress Slough, approximately one mile east of the Washington/Holmes county line- Traffic will be restricted to one lane approximately one mile east of the county line from 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 as crews replace joints on the bridge.

Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through the construction zone, and to pay attention for workers and equipment entering and exiting the work area. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling in a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.