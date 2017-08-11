SENATOR GAINER, JACKSON COUNTY AND WASTE MANAGEMENT AGREE TO EXPLORE ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS TO DEEP WELL INJECTION

Following is a statement from Senator Gainer, Jackson County officials, and Waste Management regarding a new cooperative effort to identify processes that would safely dispose of non-hazardous liquid collected at Springhill Landfill above ground.

Waste Management will join with Senator Gainer, Jackson County officials and other community leaders to evaluate processes other than the use of deep well injection for the disposal of wastewater at the landfill, commonly referred to as leachate. This cooperative effort will identify what above ground disposal options might meet the short and long-term needs at Springhill Landfill in an environmentally safe manner.

As part of this effort, Waste Management will ask the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to hold off processing of the pending class V exploratory well until March 31, 2018. Jackson County in turn will delay pursuing litigation during this agreed upon review period.

All parties have agreed to step back and investigate solutions to the leachate problem. Senator Gainer would like to commend Waste Management’s willingness to rethink this process.