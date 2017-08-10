Wildflower article – Flyr’s nemesis

submitted by Eleanor Dietrich, Florida Panhandle Wildflower Alliance

I don’t know how this wildflower (Brickellia cordifolia) got its common name but I usually just call it Brickellia. It is a rare plant, but native plant nurseries often carry it, and it does very well in cultivation. It has also been found on some roadsides in our area, so keep an eye out for it. It blooms in late summer and early fall. It is in the composite or aster family but it doesn’t have any ray flowers (that look like petals), only the disk flowers with protruding styles which give it a sort of fuzzy look. Its flowers are pink and the plant can grow to over three feet tall.