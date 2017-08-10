Traffic stop leads to meth arrest

Washington County Sheriff’s office reports a Caryville man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop.

In the early afternoon of August 5, the driver, identified as William Derek Golden, 35, was observed operating a white Ford SUV on Hwy 90 east of Caryville. Golden was unable to maintain a single lane while deputies also noticed several small children in the vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted immediately and Golden advised deputies that he had hypodermic needles in his front pants pocket. Upon further investigation, Golden was also found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

During an interior search of the vehicle deputies located multiple used syringes within reach of the children that were present.

Golden was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Our children depend on the adults in their lives for many things including their safety and well-being,” states Sheriff Crews. “We must protect them from being around activity such as this to ensure their safety. I cannot stress enough how critical it is that our young people receive every opportunity available that will guide them into a positive and successful future.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.