Scott obit

Wandis C. Scott, 82, of Alford died Thursday, August 10, 2017 at her residence.

Wandis was born in Alford on June 20, 1935 to the late Ivey and Lena Vickery Daniels. She spent many years working on the family farm with her husband and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marianna.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Farrell Scott.

Survivors include two sons, John Carlton Scott and wife, Vicki, William Sim Scott and wife, Donna, all of Marianna; one daughter, Sandra Watson and husband, Craig of Blountstown; four brothers, Nolan Daniels of Marianna, Norris Daniels of Port St. Joe, Virgil Daniels of Blountstown and Terry Daniels of Marianna; seven grandchildren and spouses, nine great grandchildren and one to be born soon.

Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Ellis Vickery officiating. Interment will follow in Alford City Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.