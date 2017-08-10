Hatcher obit

Roy Frank Hatcher, 91, of Grand Ridge went home to be with his Lord, Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at his residence in Grand Ridge.

Mr. Hatcher lived his entire life in Jackson County. He was a retired farmer and enjoyed fishing, hunting, working in his garden and sharing with family and friends. He was an active member of Bascom Baptist Church most of his life, serving as a Sunday School teacher and deacon.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Carilon Holbert; parents, Johnny and Martha Ham Hatcher, six brothers and sisters and the mother of his children, Edna Watford Hatcher.

Survivors include his wife, Eloise Paulk Womack Hatcher; two sons, Curtis and wife, Jenny, Hilton and wife, Becky; a son-in-law, Ivan Holbert all of Bascom; one step-daughter, Joyce Riley and husband, David Edenfield; one step-son, Larry Womack; nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, three step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Bascom Baptist Church with Revs. Matt Basford and Greg Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at Bascom Baptist Church.

Mr. Roy’s family would like to thank his caregivers, Nita Hamm, Sharon Hamm, Bethany Overholt and Winnie Anderson for their care and compassion during this time.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice; 3015 Jefferson St, Marianna, FL 32446.