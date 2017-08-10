Chipola College news

CHIPOLA COLLEGE FALL REGISTRATION

MARIANNA—Registration for Fall classes at Chipola College is Aug. 16-18. Classes begin Aug. 21.

Applications are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Services Building or online at www.chipola.edu. There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Admission Application or call 718-2311 for assistance; (2) request a final high school transcript be sent to Admission and Records Office; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

Bachelor’s Degrees include: Education majors in Middle and High School Math or Science, English Education, Exceptional Student Education and Elementary Education; a Business Administration degree with concentrations in Management, Accounting, Information Technology and Engineering Management; and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Additionally, the college offers the Educator Preparation Institute, a Teacher Certification program for those with a B.S. in a non-teaching field.

The Associate in Arts (A.A.) degree is designed for students who plan to complete their first two years of college work and then transfer to a four-year program at Chipola or another college or university. Credits are transferable and are applicable toward a bachelor’s degree. Advising guides that outline requirements for specific majors are available at http://www.chipola.edu/studentservices/cguides/index.html

Several Associate in Science (AS) and Workforce programs are offered which provide training for high wage jobs. Workforce programs include: Automotive Service Technology, Correctional Officer, Cosmetology, Firefighter I & II, Law Enforcement Officer, Nursing Assistant and Welding.

Associate in Science (AS) programs include: Nursing (RN), Civil Engineering Technology, Engineering Technology, Business Administration, Early Childhood Education, Computer Information Technology, Fire Science Technology, Criminal Justice Technology, Networking Services Technology, and Recreation Technology.

College Credit Certificate programs include: Emergency Medical Technician (EMT); Paramedic; Advanced Manufacturing: Pneumatics, Hydraulics, and Motors Certification, Child Care Center Management, and Engineering Tech Support Specialist Certificate.

Computer Information Technology certificates include: Geographic Information Systems,Help Desk Support Technician and IT Support Specialist. Network Systems Technology Certificates include: Digital Forensics, Network/Cyber Security, Network Support Technician andServer Administration.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, call 718-2211.

VILLAGERS TO HEADLINE CHIPOLA ENDLESS SUMMER DINNER/DANCE

MARIANNA—The Villagers, a popular band from the 1960’s, will perform at Chipola’s “Endless Summer” dinner and dance set for Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Marianna National Guard Armory.

The Villagers are celebrating more than 50 years of performing for Chipola students, alumni and friends throughout the South. Original Villagers – Cliff Ellis of Chipley, Allen Myers of Malone, George Boyer of Port St. Joe, Walter Dover of Quincy and Andy Murray of Chattahoochee – will perform their favorite dance tunes and beach music.

Cliff Ellis, head basketball coach at Coastal Carolina University, has fronted the Villagers ever since they recorded ‘Laugh It Off’ at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals in 1966. The song jumped in the charts after it was played on the Big Bam “Make it or Break It” radio show.

Jim Dooley of WYBT (98.1) Radio in Blountstown still plays the Villagers on his station which features hits of the 1960’s and 1970’s. Dooley will introduce the Villagers at the event. In addition to the Villagers, DJ Matt White will spin some great oldie dance tunes at Endless Summer.

Coach Cliff Ellis, who has led four teams to the NCAA Tournament including Coastal, Auburn and Clemson, said, “It’s no secret that the Villagers had a recording contract and I gave it up in 1968 for coaching. But I had a great journey playing with people like Roy Orbison and Etta James, just some tremendous people. And I learned a lot from it.”

Endless Summer is planned to reunite old Chipola friends and alumni for a relaxing evening to benefit the college’s athletic programs and to raise money for an endowment in honor of Robert Trammell, a former Chipola basketball player and former member of the Florida House of Representatives. Trammell says, “Endless Summer is always a great time, and the Villagers still sound as good as they did when they played in the old Chipola field house in 1966.” Special guest host is Sen. Bill Montford, a Chipola alumnus and Villagers fan.

Tickets are $50 per person with a social hour and barbecue dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tables of eight are available for $400. Summer casual attire is recommended.

For ticket information, call Sue Stanley at 718-2405, or visit www.chipola.edu.

MARINE CORPS PLC MEETING SET AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College invites students interested in becoming a commissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corps to attend a meeting at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Building Z, Room 201, on the Chipola campus.

Students will learn how they can enroll in a bachelor’s degree program at Chipola and earn a commission as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps after graduation through the Marine PLC (Platoon Leaders Course) program.

In addition to scholarships and/or stipends, PLC students would have the opportunity to participate in leadership, physical fitness events, and team-building activities.

For more information about Marine Corps PLC at Chipola, visithttps://www.thebalance.com/united-states-marine-corps-platoon-leaders-course-3332801 or contact Dr. David Bouvin at 718-2380 or email bouvind@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA ARTIST SERIES SEASON TICKETS ON SALE

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Artist Series promises an exciting line-up of great entertainment for all ages for the 2017-18 season. Season tickets are on sale now.

Opening Sept. 21 with an immersive blend of technology, live music, and three-part pop/folk sibling harmonies, Derik Nelson & Family delivers a concert experience like no other. Featuring pristine sound, a state of the art light show, and an integrated 20-foot video display, Derik’s interactive “clones” are featured throughout the show on the 5 screen video wall. Derik has appeared regularly as the lead guitarist on television’s “Glee,” among other shows. Learn more at www.deriknelson.com.

In 1998, Brian Haverkate gathered singers, who needed no instrumental accompaniment, to form the first group of its kind at Florida State University. Dubbed All-Night Yahtzee, the group held its first concert in 1999, and a cappella music was born at FSU and has since evolved into one of the most noted groups in the nation. Performing Nov. 7, Yahtzee has been featured on the Pitch-Perfect reality TV series. Learn more at www.anyahtzeefsu.com.

Take Jerry Lee Lewis, add some Victor Borge, Beethoven on steroids, garnish with Schroeder from Peanuts, throw it all in a blender, and what comes out is an unmistakable Jason Farnham show. The variety includes contemporary romantic piano, jazz, bossa nova, blues, stride piano, and classical with a modern twist! The Feb. 18 performance will entertain all ages of your family. Learn more at www.jasonfarnham.com.

The Young Irelanders include eight sensational performers who have Irish traditional music, song and dance running through their veins. The group has performed for many heads of state, Presidents of Ireland, US Presidents, the Queen of England and more. Learn more at www.theyoungirelanders.com.

Season tickets—$60—go on sale Aug. 7. Season ticket holders get a VIP pass to Meet the Artist receptions. Single event tickets will vary between $20-$25 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees. Individual tickets for Derik Nelson and Family go on sale Sept 1. Reserved seating for season tickets will be limited after Aug. 14.

For information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visitwww.chipola.edu/boxoffice. The Box Office opens Aug. 7.

CHIPOLA TO OFFER EMT AND PARAMEDIC CLASSES

MARIANNA—Chipola College is now accepting applications for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Paramedic and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) classes for the Fall 2017 semester which begins in August.

Applications may be printed from the Health Sciences page at www.chipola.eduApplicants for EMT and Paramedic are required to take a PERT test through the Chipola Testing Center before applying.

An orientation for EMT and Paramedic students will be held for all students, Monday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m.

The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class begins Aug. 21, with an application deadline of Aug. 3. The EMT program consists of 300 clock hours and will be 16 weeks in length. EMT classes meet from 5 to 10 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.

The Paramedic Program is 3 semesters and begins Aug. 21. Day classes meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and are designed to accommodate students by providing a flexible A & B schedule.

Contact Tina Maloy, EMS Director at 850-718-2403, or email maloyt@chipola.edu.