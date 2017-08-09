Woodson obit

Mr. Calvin Bentley Woodson, 80 of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 in the Novant Presbyterian Medical Center of Charlotte, North Carolina.

He was born on April 17, 1937 to the late Ralph & Arlene (Kates) Woodson in Chatham, Virginia. Calvin was a member of the Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he served diligently as a Deacon. He served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years before retiring. Upon retiring he became the first black volunteer fire fighter in Washington County, Florida. He was also a member of the VFW Post and the Lions Club both of Chipley. Calvin was a mentor to many and left an imprint on this earth that could never go unnoticed.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 31 years, Lola M. Woodson of Chipley, Florida; three daughters: Winter Dortech, Regina Brim, and Melanie Dunston; grandchildren: Christopher Dunston, Denzell Dortech, Josee Lahoz III, Elizabeth Lahoz, Briana Lahoz, and Savannah Martinez; one sister: Sandra White; sister-in-law: Edna McFadden; brothers-in-law: Wilford Coleman and his wife Alfredia, and Jared Kent and his wife Pam; aunts: Dorothy Smith, Catherine Smith, Eloise Thompkins, and Angeline Witcher; uncle: Samuel Jones; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many sorrowful friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 P.M., Friday, August 11, 2017 at the Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 11 A.M. CST from the sanctuary of the Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida with pastor, Rev. Malcolm O. Nelson, Rev. James Johns, Elder Tony Howard, Rev. Earl Cooke, and Rev. George Davis, officiating. Committal Services will follow on the Church Cemetery with Full Military Honors performed by the Hurlburt Field Honor Guard.

Mr. Woodson will lie in repose at the church on Saturday one hour prior to services with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.