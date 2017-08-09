Messer obit

Mr. Albert ‘Al’ ‘June’ Messer, Jr., age 82, of Bonifay, Florida went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2017 at his home.

He was born September 7, 1934 in Black, Alabama to the late Albert and Sallie Pippin Messer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Alton Messer; three brothers, R.B. ‘Bill’ Messer, Jesse Bruce ‘Bru’ Messer and R.L. ‘Bully’ Messer; two sisters, Doxie Burch and Tressie Guilford.

He leaves in loving memory his wife of 45 years, Mary Cathryn Monk Boswell Messer of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Debbie Anne Messer of Pensacola, FL; two step-children who he was like a father too, Darryl Boswell of Monroe, GA and Debra Boswell Goodson and husband Jimmy ‘Chip’ of Chipley, FL; six grandchildren, Jacob Goodson, Joshua Boswell, Joel Goodson, Julie Goodson Steinbach, Tabitha Boswell Tolbert and Caleb Boswell; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary ‘May’ Hallford and Elouise Ward both of Geneva, AL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Messer was a former employee of Fort Rucker, Wheelis Aviation and a truck driver for Trade Mark Nitrogen in Brandon, FL. He spent four years proudly in the United States Navy serving most of his military carrier on the USS Intrepid. Al was a very productive master gardener for his family and neighbors. He will be truly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, August 10, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Carnley officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.