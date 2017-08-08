Washington County Sheriff’s Office brings back D.A.R.E program to schools

Starting this school year students in Washington County School District will be able to take part in D.A.R.E., an anti-drug program for students in 5th grade for the first time since 2007.

D.A.R.E., which is the national symbol for Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, will teach students how to say no, but most importantly, as the program’s vision states, it is to empower the children to respect others and choose to lead lives free from violence, substance abuse, and other dangerous behaviors.

The D.A.R.E program, originally centered around teaching students about the resistance of using drugs, now packs even a bigger punch with lessons on life skills, anti-bullying, and even internet safety.

There is also a curriculum for younger students that includes stranger danger and bicycle safety, which will be taught throughout the school year as well.

Sheriff Crews, who is known for his zero tolerance of drugs in our communities and the desire to provide a safer place for our citizens and families, insisted D.A.R.E be brought back into our schools and intends for it to be a long running program.

“The ages the program will target is crucial to the development of our young people’s future success and it contains invaluable lessons for them,” says Sheriff Crews. “I appreciate the support and encouragement of the school board during the process of bringing this program back into our schools. We all see the importance of teaching our children to make positive life choices while also providing them with the necessary tools to do so.”

School Resource Officers have attended an 80-hour class this summer to become certified D.A.R.E. officers and look forward to this program, which will be another way to encourage and influence the children in positive ways.

“We are always looking for ways to build bridges between law enforcement and our children,” Crews said. “This program will allow deputies to spend more time in classroom settings, showing them that we truly care about them.”