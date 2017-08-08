Glasgow obit

Jack Glasgow, age 90 of Wausau, went home to be with the Lord on August 6, 2017 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

Jack was born on January 28, 1927 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Charles and Ica (Hensley) Glasgow. Jack was known as a lover of people and those who knew him loved him as well. After graduating high school he began his service in the United States Navy, serving in World War II. When his service was over he began working for Zinsco Electrical Manufacturer, traveling all over the United States. His passion was antique classic cars and motorcycles. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Wausau, Florida, as well as the Masonic Lodge #39.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Ica Glasgow.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Jay Glasgow of Wausau, Florida; four sons: John Hensley Glasgow Jr. and wife Dorothy of Chipley, Florida, Daniel Rea Glasgow and wife Dianne of Wausau, Florida, Richard Lane Glasgow and wife Gretchen of Portland, Oregon, Jeffrey Glasgow of Atlanta, Georgia; one daughter: Linda Rue Glasgow of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren: Heather, Trey, Kirsten, Cindy, Tonya and Danielle; great grandchildren: Avery, Levi, and Olivia.

A celebration of life will be held 3P.M. Thursday, August 10, 2017 at New Life Fellowship Church, 695 5th Street, in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Danny Burns officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3P.M. at New Life Fellowship Church.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in his honor to mission22.com to help fund treatment for veterans suffering from PTSD.