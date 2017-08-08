Buzachero obit

Corinne Trawick Buzachero passed away on July 27, 2017 in San Diego, California, where she lived for the past five years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Buzachero, daughter, Reita Walsh, son, Brent Buzachero, parents, Eugene and Sally (Vickers) Trawick, and sisters, Maxine Braun and Earnestine Haberle.

Corinne is survived by her son, Victor Buzachero (Nancy Snider Buzachero) of Park City, Utah, grandchildren, Sean Walsh (Carolyn Murry Walsh) of Birmingham, Alabama, Christopher Buzachero (Andrianna Kastanek) of Chicago, Illinois, Jessica Buzachero of Redwood City, California, and great-grandchildren, Luca and Emilia Buzachero of Chicago, Illinois.

Corinne lived a fruitful 94 years after her birth in Chipley, Florida. After high school, she pursued a career in Washington D.C. during World War II and Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida, where she met her future husband John Buzachero. As a military spouse, Corinne lived throughout the United States and Canada. When asked which was her favorite place to live she replied, “I liked them all, each had something special to offer.” Corinne called Arab, Alabama home, where she happily resided for more than 40 years. An avid bridge player, she and “the ladies” tried for a weekly table or two. Corinne loved books and was honored to serve in the First Baptist Church of Arab library for 30 years. Her family meant everything to her and over her final nine years, during which she struggled with Alzheimer’s disease, she fondly relived her childhood, teens, and early adulthood in Chipley with her aunts, uncles, cousins, and parents. She enjoyed these memories.

Corinne will be laid to rest in Chipley, Florida. Services will be conducted at Brown Funeral Home Chapel on August 12, 2017 at 11:00 am. Donations are welcome in Corinne’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at alzfdn.org.