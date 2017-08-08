4-H open house

Washington County 4-H will be hosting an open house on Thursday, August 17, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the Washington County Ag Center East Wing. Come learn more about 4-H Clubs in the county, meet club leaders and get your calendar of events for the year. The following clubs will be enrolling members beginning on the 17th:

4Teen 4-H Club – a club for teens focused on community service and leadership development. Ages 13-18

Blazing Hooves 4-H Club – anything and everything to do with horses! Ages 8-18

Brick Bratz 4-H Club – for youth interested in creating, exploring and building with LEGO. Ages 5-18

Junior Gardeners 4-H Club – we’re going native with native edibles and plants. Join us learn more about Florida plants and landscaping. Ages 8-18

Livestock 4-H Club – for youth interested in raising livestock projects: beef, swine, rabbit & poultry. Ages 5-18

Sure Shots 4-H Club – Skeet and Trap – for youth interested in learning the sport and skill of skeet and trap shooting. Ages 11-18

Top Knocks 4-H Club – Archery – for youth interested in learning the sport and skill of archery. Ages 8-18

We’ll also be starting a new 4-H Club that will meet after school in Vernon for youth ages 10-13 years old. Come learn more about that opportunity!

If you are an adult interested in starting a new 4-H Club or volunteering with 4-H, please join us on the 17th, also. For more information on Washington County 4-H, visit http://washington.ifas.ufl.edu or call 4-H Agent, Julie Pigott Dillard, at 850-638-6180.