Wildflower article – Procession flower

submitted by Eleanor Dietrich, Florida Panhandle Wildflower Alliance

This sweet little pink wildflower (Polygala incarnata) blooms from spring through fall, growing in open and damp habitats. The flowers are on a long slender stem that may reach twenty inches in height. The individual blossoms are bunched together at the end of the stem, and bloom over time in procession from bottom to top, giving it its common name. Therefore, one group of the small flowers, called a raceme, has old flowers at the bottom (which may drop off), open flowers, and is topped by the buds of future flowers.