Davis arrested on outstanding warrant

Chipley Police officers responded to 730 East Boulevard in Chipley on August 4 in reference to an anonymous tip regarding the location of Michael Anthony Davis, 27, of Chipley, who had an active warrant for a probation violation. Davis was contacted at the residence and placed under arrest for the outstanding warrant.

In a search of his person subsequent to his arrest, Davis was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Narcotic Equipment and/or use

Violation of Probation

Chief Thompson requests that anyone with information regarding illegal activity contact the Chipley Police Department at 638-6310 or Crime Stoppers at 638-TIPS.