Chipola College news

CHIPOLA COLLEGE FALL REGISTRATION

MARIANNA—New students planning to enroll in Fall classes at Chipola College are encouraged to submit an Application for Admission as soon as possible.

Applications are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Services Building or online at www.chipola.edu. Regular registration for Fall classes is Aug. 16-18. Classes begin Aug. 21.

There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Admission Application or call 718-2311 for assistance; (2) request a final high school transcript be sent to Admission and Records Office; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

Bachelor’s Degrees include: Education majors in Middle and High School Math or Science, English Education, Exceptional Student Education and Elementary Education; a Business Administration degree with concentrations in Management, Accounting, Information Technology and Engineering Management; and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Additionally, the college offers the Educator Preparation Institute, a Teacher Certification program for those with a B.S. in a non-teaching field.

The Associate in Arts (A.A.) degree is designed for students who plan to complete their first two years of college work and then transfer to a four-year program at Chipola or another college or university. Credits are transferable and are applicable toward a bachelor’s degree. Advising guides that outline requirements for specific majors are available at http://www.chipola.edu/studentservices/cguides/index.html

Several Associate in Science (AS) and Workforce programs are offered which provide training for high wage jobs. Workforce programs include: Automotive Service Technology, Correctional Officer, Cosmetology, Firefighter I & II, Law Enforcement Officer, Nursing Assistant and Welding.

Associate in Science (AS) programs include: Nursing (RN), Civil Engineering Technology, Engineering Technology, Business Administration, Early Childhood Education, Computer Information Technology, Fire Science Technology, Criminal Justice Technology, Networking Services Technology, and Recreation Technology.

College Credit Certificate programs include: Emergency Medical Technician (EMT); Paramedic; Advanced Manufacturing: Pneumatics, Hydraulics, and Motors Certification, Child Care Center Management, and Engineering Tech Support Specialist Certificate.

Computer Information Technology certificates include: Geographic Information Systems, Help Desk Support Technician and IT Support Specialist. Network Systems Technology Certificates include: Digital Forensics, Network/Cyber Security, Network Support Technician and Server Administration.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, call 718-2211.

CHIPOLA ARTIST SERIES SEASON TICKETS ON SALE AUG. 7

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Artist Series promises an exciting line-up of great entertainment for all ages for the 2017-18 season. Season tickets go on sale Aug. 7.

Opening Sept. 21 with an immersive blend of technology, live music, and three-part pop/folk sibling harmonies, Derik Nelson & Family delivers a concert experience like no other. Featuring pristine sound, a state of the art light show, and an integrated 20-foot video display, Derik’s interactive “clones” are featured throughout the show on the 5 screen video wall. Derik has appeared regularly as the lead guitarist on television’s “Glee,” among other shows. Learn more at www.deriknelson.com.

In 1998, Brian Haverkate gathered singers, who needed no instrumental accompaniment, to form the first group of its kind at Florida State University. Dubbed All-Night Yahtzee, the group held its first concert in 1999, and a cappella music was born at FSU and has since evolved into one of the most noted groups in the nation. Performing Nov. 7, Yahtzee has been featured on the Pitch-Perfect reality TV series. Learn more at www.anyahtzeefsu.com.

Take Jerry Lee Lewis, add some Victor Borge, Beethoven on steroids, garnish with Schroeder from Peanuts, throw it all in a blender, and what comes out is an unmistakable Jason Farnham show. The variety includes contemporary romantic piano, jazz, bossa nova, blues, stride piano, and classical with a modern twist! The Feb. 18 performance will entertain all ages of your family. Learn more atwww.jasonfarnham.com.

The Young Irelanders include eight sensational performers who have Irish traditional music, song and dance running through their veins. The group has performed for many heads of state, Presidents of Ireland, US Presidents, the Queen of England and more. Learn more at www.theyoungirelanders.com.

Season tickets—$60—go on sale Aug. 7. Season ticket holders get a VIP pass to Meet the Artist receptions. Single event tickets will vary between $20-$25 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees. Individual tickets for Derik Nelson and Family go on sale Sept 1. Reserved seating for season tickets will be limited after Aug. 14.

For information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visitwww.chipola.edu/boxoffice. The Box Office opens Aug. 7.

ENDLESS SUMMER EVENT SET FOR AUG. 26

MARIANNA—The Chipola Appreciation Club’s “Endless Summer” dinner and dance is set for Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Marianna National Guard Armory.

Chipola graduate Sen. Bill Montford is hosting the event. Proceeds will go to a new endowment in honor of Robert Trammell, a former Chipola basketball player and long-time supporter of Chipola athletics.

Trammell graduated from Chipola in 1966 where he played on the basketball team coached by the late Coach Milton Johnson. In 2013, Trammell helped raise $50,000 to erect a bronze statue of Coach Johnson in front of the college gymnasium.

Trammell has served multiple terms as president of the Chipola Appreciation Club which raises thousands annually to support the college’s athletic program. Through his leadership at events like Endless Summer, the club has established a $1.6 million Athletic Endowment.

While serving in the Florida House of Representatives, Trammell helped secure funding for three new buildings at Chipola: Public Service, Literature/Language and Natural Science Lab. He also helped the college win grant funds to renovate the old Field House into a Cultural Center.

As an attorney, former teacher and coach, Trammell has enabled countless students to attend Chipola. Robert met his wife Kay at Chipola, and their children, Meredith and Doug, also are Chipola graduates.

Chipola College President Dr. Sarah Clemmons, says, “Robert Trammell has been a great friend to Chipola for many years. We invite all alumni and friends to attend this event to establish a scholarship in his honor.”

Endless Summer will feature music by The Villagers, a popular Chipola band which has performed since the 1960’s. Original Villagers–Cliff Ellis, Allen Myers, George Boyer, Walter Dover and Andy Murray—will play dance favorites, including their hit song “Laugh It Off.”

Tickets are $50 per person for a southern barbecue dinner, social hour and dance beginning at 6:30 p.m. Summer casual attire is recommended.

Tickets are available online at http://www.chipola.edu/endlesssummer/ or by phoning Sue Stanley at 850-718-2405.