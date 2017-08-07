Drivers will encounter lane restrictions on the following roads in Washington County as crews perform bridge maintenance work.

County Road 77A (Falling Waters Road) over Interstate 10 (I-10) .8 miles east of State Road (S.R.) 77- Traffic will be restricted to one lane from 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 8 to 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 9 as crews replace joints on the bridge.

S.R. 277 over I-10, 1.9 miles west of S.R. 77- Traffic will be restricted to one lane from 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 9 to 4 a.m. Thursday, August 10 as crews replace joints on the bridge.

Motorists are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through the work zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather.