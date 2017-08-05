Roberts obit

Mr. Billy Ray Roberts, age 65, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away August 4, 2017 at his home.

He was born June 20, 1952 in McKinney, Texas. Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by his father, John James Roberts and mother, Mavis Lorene Fox Roberts.

Mr. Roberts is survived by one son, Johnny Ray Roberts and wife Pamela of Ponce de Leon, FL; one daughter, Melinda Roberts of Bonifay, FL; six grandchildren, Ashley Cooper, Toni Lindsey, Lonnie Lindsey, Johnny Roberts, Jr., Billy Ray Roberts and Gunner Roberts; five great-grandchildren, Jeremy Cooper, Jr., Heidi Cooper, Jasmine Cooper, Steven Weidenhaft, Eric Cooper; three brothers, Wayne Roberts, Johnny Mack Roberts, Neal Roberts; three sisters, Sheila Lewis, Linda Joyce Seley, Gail Deming; numerous nieces and nephews; companion, Marsha Ratliff.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 7, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Alaqua Methodist Church Cemetery in DeFuniak Springs, FL with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.